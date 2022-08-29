Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,020 KM

Details Description Features

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z714x4, 3.5" LIFT, 34" M/T's, Leather, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z714x4, 3.5" LIFT, 34" M/T's, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,020KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9038083
  • Stock #: B3806(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCUYEEDXNG107854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Beauty!! Thousands in Extra's Including a 3.5 Inch Zone Lift System with Fox Shock Upgrade, 34" Firestone Destination M/T2 Tires on Fuel Rims and Pocket Style Fender Flares..

One Owner BC Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 13,020 Kms. and In Excellent Condition!! 

 

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Z71 Off-Road 4x4 with the True North Edition Plus Package, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Wireless Apple Car Play, Wireless Android Auto, HD Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bose Sound, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More!!

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $66,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3806.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 13,020 KM
$66,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 125,309 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 31,960 KM
$79,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory