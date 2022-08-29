$66,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Z714x4, 3.5" LIFT, 34" M/T's, Leather, Sunroof
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9038083
- Stock #: B3806(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3GCUYEEDXNG107854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Beauty!! Thousands in Extra's Including a 3.5 Inch Zone Lift System with Fox Shock Upgrade, 34" Firestone Destination M/T2 Tires on Fuel Rims and Pocket Style Fender Flares..
One Owner BC Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 13,020 Kms. and In Excellent Condition!!
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Z71 Off-Road 4x4 with the True North Edition Plus Package, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Wireless Apple Car Play, Wireless Android Auto, HD Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bose Sound, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More!!
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $66,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3806..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
