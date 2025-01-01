Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 Chevrolet Spark

22,885 KM

Details Description

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT AUTO PWR GROUP A/C ALLOYS CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12169866

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT AUTO PWR GROUP A/C ALLOYS CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,885KM
VIN KL8CD6SA9NC004136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15582-7
  • Mileage 22,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT PWR HEATED SEAT B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT PWR HEATED SEAT B/U CAMERA 79,981 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Altima AWD PWR HEATED SEAT CAMERA REMOTE START for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Nissan Altima AWD PWR HEATED SEAT CAMERA REMOTE START 43,259 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-450 SUPER DUTY Platinum DIESEL FLAT DECK WELDING RIG LIFTED TUNED for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Ford F-450 SUPER DUTY Platinum DIESEL FLAT DECK WELDING RIG LIFTED TUNED 206,811 KM $76,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Spark