<p>2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS with the 3.6L v6 engine, all wheel drive, 8 passenger, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, cloth interior, heating front seats, and many more options </p>

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

19,800 KM

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr

12703836

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNEVFKW7NJ152183

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige + Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 19,800 KM

2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS with the 3.6L v6 engine, all wheel drive, 8 passenger, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, cloth interior, heating front seats, and many more options 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Chevrolet Traverse