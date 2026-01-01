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<div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span data-subtree=aimfl data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Elevate Your Drive: 2022 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Black Appearance Edition</span></strong></div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgCEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Discover the perfect fusion of rugged capability and refined luxury. This exceptionally clean 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCrew redefined modern trucking, offering a commanding presence on the road and an upscale sanctuary inside.</div><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Equipment Group 302A (Luxury Package Luxury Essentials)</span></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjX4_mX98qVAxUIFzQIHVneM5oQ-7AUegYIAAgKEAA data-hveid=CAAIChAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwi6qK_89sqVAxUULTQIHQH3LBQQ-7AUeggIAggACAoQAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjX4_mX98qVAxUIFzQIHVneM5oQ-7AUegYIAAgEEAA data-hveid=CAAIBBAA data-processed=true data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Electronic Auto Temperature Control:</strong> Dual-zone climate settings for personalized cabin comfort.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAC data-sae= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Remote Start System:</strong> Warm up or cool down the cabin before you even step inside.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAD data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Power Sliding Rear Window:</strong> Features privacy tint and a defroster grid for all-weather clarity.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAE data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >LED Side-Mirror Spotlights:</strong> High-intensity auxiliary lighting for night-time workspaces or trails.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAF data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >LED Box Lighting:</strong> Enhances bed visibility under tonneau covers or in pitch-black conditions.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAG data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >BoxLink Cargo System:</strong> Four premium, lockable cleats to anchor heavy cargo securely.</span></li></ul><hr class=j3tEEe data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-pl=||[] data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Black Appearance & Sport Styling Packages</strong></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjX4_mX98qVAxUIFzQIHVneM5oQ-7AUegYIAAgGEAA data-hveid=CAAIBhAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >20 Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels:</strong> Aggressive, upscale stance paired with 275/60R-20 BSW all-terrain tyres.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Jet Black Leather Seating:</strong> A rare luxury upgrade over standard cloth, wrapping the cabin in premium materials.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Monochromatic Styling:</strong> Body-coloured bumpers, blacked-out grille, and dark badges eliminate distracting chrome.</span></li></ul><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Performance, Off-Road & Towing Capability</strong></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjX4_mX98qVAxUIFzQIHVneM5oQ-7AUegYIAAgIEAA data-hveid=CAAICBAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Twin-turbo power delivering massive low-end torque for seamless acceleration.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Off-road tuned heavy-duty shocks and robust underbody skid plates.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle:</strong> Instantly locks the rear wheels together for maximum traction in mud or snow.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Trailer Tow Package:</strong> Pro-level towing with a class IV receiver hitch and 7-pin wiring harness.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAF data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Integrated Trailer Brake Controller:</strong> Synchronizes truck and trailer brakes for smooth, confident stopping.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAG data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Dynamic Hitch Assist:</strong> Provides a clear camera line-of-sight to line up the hitch ball perfectly on the first try.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAH data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >136-Litre (36-Gallon) Fuel Tank:</strong> Extended-range tank offering incredible highway cruising range.</span> [<a href=https://driving.ca/auto-news/news/are-you-trailer-challenged-ford-is-here-to-help>1</a>]</li></ul><span class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Premium Cabin Comforts & Audio Tech</span><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjX4_mX98qVAxUIFzQIHVneM5oQ-7AUegYIAAgKEAA data-hveid=CAAIChAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen:</strong> Premium 8-speaker layout delivering rich acoustic depth.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >SYNC®4 Infotainment Engine:</strong> High-resolution touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Connected Built-In Navigation:</strong> Live, cloud-connected maps with real-time traffic updates.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Power-Adjustable Pedals:</strong> Tailor the driving position to your exact preference at the touch of a button.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAF data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >400W Power Outlet:</strong> AC power in the cabin to charge laptops, tools, or tailgating gear.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAG data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Tailgate Step:</strong> Fully integrated step with a flip-up grab handle for effortless bed access.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAG data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance</strong></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwi6qK_89sqVAxUULTQIHQH3LBQQ-7AUeggIAggACAoQAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >BLIS (Blind Spot Information System):</strong> Complete awareness with cross-traffic alerting.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Pre-Collision Assist:</strong> Automatic Emergency Braking to help shield you from the unexpected.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Lane-Keeping System: Subtle steering corrections to keep you centered and safe</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Trailer Tow Package: Integrated trailer brake controller and Dynamic Hitch Assist for effortless towing.<br></span></li></ul></li><li><p>No Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p></li><li>VSA Dealer Number 31259</li></ul></li></ul></li></ul>

2022 Ford F-150

88,451 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD Crew Short Box FX4 Pkg, Sport Pkg, Leather

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14433466

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD Crew Short Box FX4 Pkg, Sport Pkg, Leather

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,451KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E83NFB48211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive: 2022 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Black Appearance EditionDiscover the perfect fusion of rugged capability and refined luxury. This exceptionally clean 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCrew redefined modern trucking, offering a commanding presence on the road and an upscale sanctuary inside.Equipment Group 302A (Luxury Package Luxury Essentials)
      • Electronic Auto Temperature Control: Dual-zone climate settings for personalized cabin comfort.
      • Remote Start System: Warm up or cool down the cabin before you even step inside.
      • Power Sliding Rear Window: Features privacy tint and a defroster grid for all-weather clarity.
      • LED Side-Mirror Spotlights: High-intensity auxiliary lighting for night-time workspaces or trails.
      • LED Box Lighting: Enhances bed visibility under tonneau covers or in pitch-black conditions.
      • BoxLink Cargo System: Four premium, lockable cleats to anchor heavy cargo securely.
      Black Appearance & Sport Styling Packages
      • 20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels: Aggressive, upscale stance paired with 275/60R-20 BSW all-terrain tyres.
      • Jet Black Leather Seating: A rare luxury upgrade over standard cloth, wrapping the cabin in premium materials.
      • Monochromatic Styling: Body-coloured bumpers, blacked-out grille, and dark badges eliminate distracting chrome.
      Performance, Off-Road & Towing Capability
      • 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Twin-turbo power delivering massive low-end torque for seamless acceleration.
      • FX4 Off-Road Package: Off-road tuned heavy-duty shocks and robust underbody skid plates.
      • 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle: Instantly locks the rear wheels together for maximum traction in mud or snow.
      • Trailer Tow Package: Pro-level towing with a class IV receiver hitch and 7-pin wiring harness.
      • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller: Synchronizes truck and trailer brakes for smooth, confident stopping.
      • Dynamic Hitch Assist: Provides a clear camera line-of-sight to line up the hitch ball perfectly on the first try.
      • 136-Litre (36-Gallon) Fuel Tank: Extended-range tank offering incredible highway cruising range. [1]
      Premium Cabin Comforts & Audio Tech
      • B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen: Premium 8-speaker layout delivering rich acoustic depth.
      • SYNC®4 Infotainment Engine: High-resolution touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition.
      • Connected Built-In Navigation: Live, cloud-connected maps with real-time traffic updates.
      • Power-Adjustable Pedals: Tailor the driving position to your exact preference at the touch of a button.
      • 400W Power Outlet: AC power in the cabin to charge laptops, tools, or tailgating gear.
      • Tailgate Step: Fully integrated step with a flip-up grab handle for effortless bed access.
      • Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance
        • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Complete awareness with cross-traffic alerting.
        • Pre-Collision Assist: Automatic Emergency Braking to help shield you from the unexpected.
        • Lane-Keeping System: Subtle steering corrections to keep you centered and safe
        • Trailer Tow Package: Integrated trailer brake controller and Dynamic Hitch Assist for effortless towing.

      • No Documentation fees

         

        All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

         

        Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

         

        For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

         

      • VSA Dealer Number 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-XXXX

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604-510-7227

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2022 Ford F-150