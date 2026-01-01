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2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD Crew Short Box FX4 Pkg, Sport Pkg, Leather
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD Crew Short Box FX4 Pkg, Sport Pkg, Leather
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,451KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E83NFB48211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive: 2022 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Black Appearance EditionDiscover the perfect fusion of rugged capability and refined luxury. This exceptionally clean 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCrew redefined modern trucking, offering a commanding presence on the road and an upscale sanctuary inside.Equipment Group 302A (Luxury Package Luxury Essentials)
- Electronic Auto Temperature Control: Dual-zone climate settings for personalized cabin comfort.
- Remote Start System: Warm up or cool down the cabin before you even step inside.
- Power Sliding Rear Window: Features privacy tint and a defroster grid for all-weather clarity.
- LED Side-Mirror Spotlights: High-intensity auxiliary lighting for night-time workspaces or trails.
- LED Box Lighting: Enhances bed visibility under tonneau covers or in pitch-black conditions.
- BoxLink Cargo System: Four premium, lockable cleats to anchor heavy cargo securely.
- 20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels: Aggressive, upscale stance paired with 275/60R-20 BSW all-terrain tyres.
- Jet Black Leather Seating: A rare luxury upgrade over standard cloth, wrapping the cabin in premium materials.
- Monochromatic Styling: Body-coloured bumpers, blacked-out grille, and dark badges eliminate distracting chrome.
- 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Twin-turbo power delivering massive low-end torque for seamless acceleration.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Off-road tuned heavy-duty shocks and robust underbody skid plates.
- 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle: Instantly locks the rear wheels together for maximum traction in mud or snow.
- Trailer Tow Package: Pro-level towing with a class IV receiver hitch and 7-pin wiring harness.
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller: Synchronizes truck and trailer brakes for smooth, confident stopping.
- Dynamic Hitch Assist: Provides a clear camera line-of-sight to line up the hitch ball perfectly on the first try.
- 136-Litre (36-Gallon) Fuel Tank: Extended-range tank offering incredible highway cruising range. [1]
- B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen: Premium 8-speaker layout delivering rich acoustic depth.
- SYNC®4 Infotainment Engine: High-resolution touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition.
- Connected Built-In Navigation: Live, cloud-connected maps with real-time traffic updates.
- Power-Adjustable Pedals: Tailor the driving position to your exact preference at the touch of a button.
- 400W Power Outlet: AC power in the cabin to charge laptops, tools, or tailgating gear.
- Tailgate Step: Fully integrated step with a flip-up grab handle for effortless bed access.
- Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Complete awareness with cross-traffic alerting.
- Pre-Collision Assist: Automatic Emergency Braking to help shield you from the unexpected.
- Lane-Keeping System: Subtle steering corrections to keep you centered and safe
- Trailer Tow Package: Integrated trailer brake controller and Dynamic Hitch Assist for effortless towing.
No Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
- VSA Dealer Number 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2022 Ford F-150