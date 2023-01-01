Menu
2022 Ford F-350

28,800 KM

$107,770

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Platinum

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

28,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334463
  • Stock #: T2726
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BTXNEE60139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # T2726
  • Mileage 28,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford F350 Crew Platinum 6.7L Diesel Power Stroke, 4X4, Automatic, Fully loaded, Upgraded Toyo R/T Open Country Tires, Excellent Condition with only 28,800 kilometres.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

