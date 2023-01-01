$107,770+ tax & licensing
$107,770
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2022 Ford F-350
Platinum
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Sale
28,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10334463
- VIN: 1FT8W3BTXNEE60139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2726
- Mileage 28,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford F350 Crew Platinum 6.7L Diesel Power Stroke, 4X4, Automatic, Fully loaded, Upgraded Toyo R/T Open Country Tires, Excellent Condition with only 28,800 kilometres.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
