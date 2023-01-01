$168,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
GT500 Heritage
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10155264
- Stock #: 0186
- VIN: 1FA6P8SJ4N5500186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 11 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
11 Kms
Brittnay Blue
Stock#0186
This Heritage Edition GT500 comes to us with only 11 kilometres on the odometer. Dressed in Brittany Blue with Ebony Leather with Alcantara interior, this Shelby stuns with its aggressive wide body and aerodynamics focused bodywork. Sporting a plethora of factory options including massive Brembo brakes, Alcantara wrapped steering wheel, Launch Control with Line Lock and the Magneride Selectable Damping System.
This example is equipped with the Carbon Fiber Track Package, which includes 20” Exposed Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Wheels, Michelin Cup Sport 2 tires, weight saving Rear Seat Delete, Exposed Carbon-Fiber Instrument Panel, Exposed Carbon-Fiber GT4 Adjustable Rear Wing, Adjustable Strut Top Mounts, RECARO leather trimmed seats, Splitter Wickers and a Wheel Locking Kit.
This GT500 comes with the Wimbledon White Vinyl Stipe and GT500 side strike packages.
The car has been mechanically PDI’d and has had a partial exterior PDI. This GT500 also has a very low chassis number of #289 and with the probable ending of the GT500 model, this future collectable belongs in any passionate automotive enthusiasts stable. The Shelby also comes with the owners box, a must have for the collector. Each owners box is serialized to the cars chassis number.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing and warranties available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
