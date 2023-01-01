Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Mustang

11 KM

Details Description Features

$168,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$168,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

GT500 Heritage

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang

GT500 Heritage

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1688768797
  2. 1688768800
  3. 1688768803
  4. 1688768805
  5. 1688768809
  6. 1688768812
  7. 1688768814
  8. 1688768817
  9. 1688768819
  10. 1688768820
  11. 1688768822
  12. 1688768824
  13. 1688768826
  14. 1688768828
  15. 1688768830
  16. 1688768833
  17. 1688768835
  18. 1688768837
  19. 1688768839
  20. 1688768840
  21. 1688768842
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$168,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155264
  • Stock #: 0186
  • VIN: 1FA6P8SJ4N5500186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
11 Kms
Brittnay Blue
Stock#0186

This Heritage Edition GT500 comes to us with only 11 kilometres on the odometer. Dressed in Brittany Blue with Ebony Leather with Alcantara interior, this Shelby stuns with its aggressive wide body and aerodynamics focused bodywork. Sporting a plethora of factory options including massive Brembo brakes, Alcantara wrapped steering wheel, Launch Control with Line Lock and the Magneride Selectable Damping System.

This example is equipped with the Carbon Fiber Track Package, which includes 20” Exposed Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Wheels, Michelin Cup Sport 2 tires, weight saving Rear Seat Delete, Exposed Carbon-Fiber Instrument Panel, Exposed Carbon-Fiber GT4 Adjustable Rear Wing, Adjustable Strut Top Mounts, RECARO leather trimmed seats, Splitter Wickers and a Wheel Locking Kit.

This GT500 comes with the Wimbledon White Vinyl Stipe and GT500 side strike packages.

The car has been mechanically PDI’d and has had a partial exterior PDI. This GT500 also has a very low chassis number of #289 and with the probable ending of the GT500 model, this future collectable belongs in any passionate automotive enthusiasts stable. The Shelby also comes with the owners box, a must have for the collector. Each owners box is serialized to the cars chassis number.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing and warranties available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

Shelby

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2016 Land Rover LR4 ...
 55,000 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,400 KM
$109,900 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 82,000 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory