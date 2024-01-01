Menu
2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1
18 Kilometres
Oxford White
Stock # 3905

Calling all Mustang aficionados and collectors! We are excited to present a pristine 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1, equipped with the coveted Handling Package. This remarkable vehicle has never been driven and is in as new condition, complete with protective plastics and factory production line stickers still intact.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Performance: The Mach 1 is powered by a formidable 5.0L V8 engine, producing an impressive 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, it offers a thrilling driving experience that harkens back to the classic muscle car era.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Handling Package: This Mach 1 is equipped with the Handling Package, which includes unique chassis tuning, MagneRide Damping System, stiffer sway bars, and rear subframe with toe-link bushings from the Shelby GT500. It also features wider wheels and tires, enhancing its grip and cornering capabilities, making it a true track-ready beast.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Factory Condition: This vehicle remains in factory-original condition, untouched and never driven. The protective plastics and production stickers are still intact, preserving its new-car essence and making it a perfect addition to any serious collector’s garage.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Originality: Accompanied by all original documentation, including the window sticker, factory build sheets, and owner’s manual, this Mach 1 is an authentic, untouched example of modern muscle car excellence.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Don’t miss your chance to own this incredibly rare, pristine, and iconic 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</span></p>

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

VIN 1FA6P8R06N5553095

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 18 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1
18 Kilometres
Oxford White
Stock # 3905

Calling all Mustang aficionados and collectors! We are excited to present a pristine 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1, equipped with the coveted Handling Package. This remarkable vehicle has never been driven and is in "as new" condition, complete with protective plastics and factory production line stickers still intact.

Performance: The Mach 1 is powered by a formidable 5.0L V8 engine, producing an impressive 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, it offers a thrilling driving experience that harkens back to the classic muscle car era.

Handling Package: This Mach 1 is equipped with the Handling Package, which includes unique chassis tuning, MagneRide Damping System, stiffer sway bars, and rear subframe with toe-link bushings from the Shelby GT500. It also features wider wheels and tires, enhancing its grip and cornering capabilities, making it a true track-ready beast.

Factory Condition: This vehicle remains in factory-original condition, untouched and never driven. The protective plastics and production stickers are still intact, preserving its new-car essence and making it a perfect addition to any serious collector’s garage.

Originality: Accompanied by all original documentation, including the window sticker, factory build sheets, and owner’s manual, this Mach 1 is an authentic, untouched example of modern muscle car excellence.

Don’t miss your chance to own this incredibly rare, pristine, and iconic 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Premium Sound System

Balance of Factory Warranty

Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

