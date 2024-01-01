$84,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
Mach 1
Certified
$84,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 18 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1
18 Kilometres
Oxford White
Stock # 3905
Calling all Mustang aficionados and collectors! We are excited to present a pristine 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1, equipped with the coveted Handling Package. This remarkable vehicle has never been driven and is in "as new" condition, complete with protective plastics and factory production line stickers still intact.
Performance: The Mach 1 is powered by a formidable 5.0L V8 engine, producing an impressive 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, it offers a thrilling driving experience that harkens back to the classic muscle car era.
Handling Package: This Mach 1 is equipped with the Handling Package, which includes unique chassis tuning, MagneRide Damping System, stiffer sway bars, and rear subframe with toe-link bushings from the Shelby GT500. It also features wider wheels and tires, enhancing its grip and cornering capabilities, making it a true track-ready beast.
Factory Condition: This vehicle remains in factory-original condition, untouched and never driven. The protective plastics and production stickers are still intact, preserving its new-car essence and making it a perfect addition to any serious collector’s garage.
Originality: Accompanied by all original documentation, including the window sticker, factory build sheets, and owner’s manual, this Mach 1 is an authentic, untouched example of modern muscle car excellence.
Don’t miss your chance to own this incredibly rare, pristine, and iconic 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
