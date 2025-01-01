Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium with the 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, 6 speed manual transmission, black accent package, smart & safety package, leather interior, heating/cooling seats, brembo brakes, 19 allow rims, apple carplay/ andoird auto, with only 12,500 kilometers.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $195</p>

2022 Ford Mustang

12,500 KM

Details Description Features

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12936338

2022 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1757013460320
  2. 1757013460823
  3. 1757013461326
  4. 1757013461785
  5. 1757013462291
  6. 1757013462727
  7. 1757013463180
  8. 1757013463586
  9. 1757013463998
  10. 1757013464450
  11. 1757013464873
  12. 1757013465286
  13. 1757013465736
  14. 1757013466182
  15. 1757013466601
  16. 1757013467046
Contact Seller
Sale

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF9N5139855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium with the 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, 6 speed manual transmission, black accent package, smart & safety package, leather interior, heating/cooling seats, brembo brakes, 19" allow rims, apple carplay/ andoird auto, with only 12,500 kilometers.

 

Documentation Fee: $195

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 37,900 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Ford Focus SE 83,600 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Limited for sale in Langley, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Limited 95,500 KM $73,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Ford Mustang