2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Gt Performance
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No PST until April 30th 2025
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
11,000 KMS
Space White Metallic
Stock # 2736
This Ford Mach-E GT Performance comes to us in like new condition with only 11,000 kilometres. Sporting a Space white metallic exterior and a Black interior, this EV SUV has quite the appeal. Well optioned with 20in rims, B&O Stereo, Magnaride Adaptive suspension, heated steering wheel and seats and much more.
The extended range battery takes you up to 418 kilometers on a single charge, all while reaching 100km/h all in just 3.7 seconds.
This Mach-E has a clean, no dec, local BC Carfax report and shows like new.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
