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2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XL 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box 6.2L Gas *No Accidents*
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XL 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box 6.2L Gas *No Accidents*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
139,902KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBF2B67NEF16113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 139,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Work-Ready Perfection: 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Regular Cab 4x4Discover uncompromising capability and flawless history. This clean, No Accidents 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Regular Cab Long Box is built for those who demand maximum reliability and pure utility. Powered by the proven 6.2L EFI V8 engine and fitted with the heavy-duty 6-Speed Automatic 6R100 Transmission, this commercial-grade powerhouse is ready to conquer your toughest tasks. It is beautifully presented in classic Oxford White over a clean Medium Earth Gray Cloth interior. Vehicle Overview
- Year/Model: 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL (142" WB Styleside)
- Configuration: Regular Cab 4x4 (Long Box)
- Drivetrain: 6.2L EFI V-8 Engine | 6-Speed Automatic Trans (6R100)
- History: Clean Profile – No Accidents
- Colorway: Oxford White Exterior / Medium Earth Gray Cloth Interior
- XL Value Package: Adds crisp Cruise Control and premium styling elements for effortless highway driving.
- Power Equipment Group: Equips the truck with modern convenience, including power windows, power locks, and remote keyless entry.
- XL Decor Package: Enhances the rugged aesthetic with a sharp Black Bar-Style Grille and premium exterior trim.
- Premium Cabin Comfort: Upgraded Cloth 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seats offering long-haul support and excellent durability.
- Camper Package & 9,900# GVWR Package: Heavy-duty front springs and a rear stabilizer bar optimize handling for slide-in campers or top-heavy cargo.
- 3.73 Electronic-Locking Axle: Guarantees maximum traction on slick boat ramps, muddy jobsites, and snow-covered trails.
- Towing Mirror Upgrade: Power-heated, telescoping trailer tow mirrors equipped with integrated turn signals.
- Commercial Upfits: Factory Trailer Brake Controller, dash-mounted Upfitter Switches for auxiliary gear, and a high-output 200-Amp Alternator.
- Utility Prep: Class-leading Trailer Tow Package, standard Front Tow Hooks, and a matching Spare Tire and Wheel.
- Smart Technology: SYNC® Voice-Activated System keeps you connected hands-free, paired with FordPass™ Connect for remote features.
- Cabin Comfort: Ice-cold air conditioning, solar-tinted glass, a day-night rearview mirror, dual dome/map lights, and color-keyed floor coverings.
- Cold-Weather Prepared: Factory-installed Engine Block Heater ensures confident cold-weather starts.
- Exterior Utility: Removable locking tailgate, quad-beam halogen headlamps, a high-mount center stop lamp, and fixed-interval wipers.
- Ford MyKey®: Allows fleet or personal customization of top speeds and audio limits.
- Active Safety: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Control, Heavy-Duty Shocks, and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS).
- Occupant Protection: Advanced front airbags, Belt-Minder chime, child seat tethers, and a Passive Anti-Theft System.
- Emergency Support: SOS Post-Crash Alert System provides ultimate peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Packages
17F
1S
44S
471
67D
96V
996
X3E
Z1
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW