2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

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<div>Work-Ready Perfection: 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Regular Cab 4x4</div><div>Discover uncompromising capability and flawless history. This clean, <strong>No Accidents 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Regular Cab Long Box</strong> is built for those who demand maximum reliability and pure utility. Powered by the proven <strong>6.2L EFI V8 engine</strong> and fitted with the heavy-duty <strong>6-Speed Automatic 6R100 Transmission</strong>, this commercial-grade powerhouse is ready to conquer your toughest tasks. It is beautifully presented in classic <strong>Oxford White</strong> over a clean <strong>Medium Earth Gray Cloth</strong> interior.</div><div> </div><div>Vehicle Overview</div><ul><li><strong>Year/Model</strong>: 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL (142 WB Styleside)</li><li><strong>Configuration</strong>: Regular Cab 4x4 (Long Box)</li><li><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: 6.2L EFI V-8 Engine | 6-Speed Automatic Trans (6R100)</li><li><strong>History</strong>: Clean Profile – <strong>No Accidents</strong></li><li><strong>Colorway</strong>: Oxford White Exterior / Medium Earth Gray Cloth Interior</li></ul><div> </div><div>Premium Packages & Upgrades</div><ul><li><strong>XL Value Package</strong>: Adds crisp <strong>Cruise Control</strong> and premium styling elements for effortless highway driving.</li><li><strong>Power Equipment Group</strong>: Equips the truck with modern convenience, including power windows, power locks, and remote keyless entry.</li><li><strong>XL Decor Package</strong>: Enhances the rugged aesthetic with a sharp <strong>Black Bar-Style Grille</strong> and premium exterior trim.</li><li><strong>Premium Cabin Comfort</strong>: Upgraded <strong>Cloth 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seats</strong> offering long-haul support and excellent durability.</li></ul><div> </div><div>Advanced Towing & Heavy-Duty Capability</div><ul><li><strong>Camper Package & 9,900# GVWR Package</strong>: Heavy-duty front springs and a rear stabilizer bar optimize handling for slide-in campers or top-heavy cargo.</li><li><strong>3.73 Electronic-Locking Axle</strong>: Guarantees maximum traction on slick boat ramps, muddy jobsites, and snow-covered trails.</li><li><strong>Towing Mirror Upgrade</strong>: Power-heated, telescoping trailer tow mirrors equipped with integrated turn signals.</li><li><strong>Commercial Upfits</strong>: Factory <strong>Trailer Brake Controller</strong>, dash-mounted <strong>Upfitter Switches</strong> for auxiliary gear, and a high-output <strong>200-Amp Alternator</strong>.</li><li><strong>Utility Prep</strong>: Class-leading <strong>Trailer Tow Package</strong>, standard <strong>Front Tow Hooks</strong>, and a matching <strong>Spare Tire and Wheel</strong>.</li></ul><div> </div><div>Worksite Utility & Interior Amenities</div><ul><li><strong>Smart Technology</strong>: <strong>SYNC® Voice-Activated System</strong> keeps you connected hands-free, paired with <strong>FordPass™ Connect</strong> for remote features.</li><li><strong>Cabin Comfort</strong>: Ice-cold air conditioning, solar-tinted glass, a day-night rearview mirror, dual dome/map lights, and color-keyed floor coverings.</li><li><strong>Cold-Weather Prepared</strong>: Factory-installed <strong>Engine Block Heater</strong> ensures confident cold-weather starts.</li><li><strong>Exterior Utility</strong>: Removable locking tailgate, quad-beam halogen headlamps, a high-mount center stop lamp, and fixed-interval wipers.</li></ul><div> </div><div>Elite Safety & Security</div><ul><li><strong>Ford MyKey®</strong>: Allows fleet or personal customization of top speeds and audio limits.</li><li><strong>Active Safety</strong>: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Control, Heavy-Duty Shocks, and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS).</li><li><strong>Occupant Protection</strong>: Advanced front airbags, Belt-Minder chime, child seat tethers, and a Passive Anti-Theft System.</li><li><strong>Emergency Support</strong>: <strong>SOS Post-Crash Alert System</strong> provides ultimate peace of mind.</li></ul>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

139,902 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XL 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box 6.2L Gas *No Accidents*

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14186804

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XL 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box 6.2L Gas *No Accidents*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,902KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBF2B67NEF16113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 139,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Work-Ready Perfection: 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Regular Cab 4x4Discover uncompromising capability and flawless history. This clean, No Accidents 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Regular Cab Long Box is built for those who demand maximum reliability and pure utility. Powered by the proven 6.2L EFI V8 engine and fitted with the heavy-duty 6-Speed Automatic 6R100 Transmission, this commercial-grade powerhouse is ready to conquer your toughest tasks. It is beautifully presented in classic Oxford White over a clean Medium Earth Gray Cloth interior. Vehicle Overview
  • Year/Model: 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL (142" WB Styleside)
  • Configuration: Regular Cab 4x4 (Long Box)
  • Drivetrain: 6.2L EFI V-8 Engine | 6-Speed Automatic Trans (6R100)
  • History: Clean Profile – No Accidents
  • Colorway: Oxford White Exterior / Medium Earth Gray Cloth Interior
 Premium Packages & Upgrades
  • XL Value Package: Adds crisp Cruise Control and premium styling elements for effortless highway driving.
  • Power Equipment Group: Equips the truck with modern convenience, including power windows, power locks, and remote keyless entry.
  • XL Decor Package: Enhances the rugged aesthetic with a sharp Black Bar-Style Grille and premium exterior trim.
  • Premium Cabin Comfort: Upgraded Cloth 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seats offering long-haul support and excellent durability.
 Advanced Towing & Heavy-Duty Capability
  • Camper Package & 9,900# GVWR Package: Heavy-duty front springs and a rear stabilizer bar optimize handling for slide-in campers or top-heavy cargo.
  • 3.73 Electronic-Locking Axle: Guarantees maximum traction on slick boat ramps, muddy jobsites, and snow-covered trails.
  • Towing Mirror Upgrade: Power-heated, telescoping trailer tow mirrors equipped with integrated turn signals.
  • Commercial Upfits: Factory Trailer Brake Controller, dash-mounted Upfitter Switches for auxiliary gear, and a high-output 200-Amp Alternator.
  • Utility Prep: Class-leading Trailer Tow Package, standard Front Tow Hooks, and a matching Spare Tire and Wheel.
 Worksite Utility & Interior Amenities
  • Smart Technology: SYNC® Voice-Activated System keeps you connected hands-free, paired with FordPass™ Connect for remote features.
  • Cabin Comfort: Ice-cold air conditioning, solar-tinted glass, a day-night rearview mirror, dual dome/map lights, and color-keyed floor coverings.
  • Cold-Weather Prepared: Factory-installed Engine Block Heater ensures confident cold-weather starts.
  • Exterior Utility: Removable locking tailgate, quad-beam halogen headlamps, a high-mount center stop lamp, and fixed-interval wipers.
 Elite Safety & Security
  • Ford MyKey®: Allows fleet or personal customization of top speeds and audio limits.
  • Active Safety: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Control, Heavy-Duty Shocks, and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS).
  • Occupant Protection: Advanced front airbags, Belt-Minder chime, child seat tethers, and a Passive Anti-Theft System.
  • Emergency Support: SOS Post-Crash Alert System provides ultimate peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Packages

17F
1S
44S
471
67D
96V
996
X3E
Z1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW