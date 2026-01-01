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<p>2022 Ford F-350 platinum with the 6.7L Powerstroke turbo diesel engine, automatic, 4x4, 6.75 box, tonneau cover, spray in bed liner, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, panoramic sunroof, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

102,400 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
13990854

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

Platinum

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BTXNEE60142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford F-350 platinum with the 6.7L Powerstroke turbo diesel engine, automatic, 4x4, 6.75' box, tonneau cover, spray in bed liner, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, panoramic sunroof, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$79,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW