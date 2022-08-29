$66,800+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2,200 Kilometres
Quicksilver Metallic
Here is something you won't see everyday.
We have a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Regular Cab short box 5.3L V8 truck... yes that's right. This truck started it's life as a Regular Cab long box but was converted to a short box using all factory GM parts by a GM truck enthusiast. Not being able to get a V8 in this configuration, they built what GM should have, exactly the way they would have. Extremely well equipped with emergency braking, collision warning, lane departure, rear view camera and the 7" infotainment system this truck will look great as well as keep you safe.
Added upgrades to this unicorn are; OEM GMC Brembo brakes, 22" chrome GMC rims, lowering kit and a locking differential. You would be hard pressed to find another truck as nice as this one and it is impossible to tell that this is not how it came from factory.
Powering this RCSB is GM's 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 that produces 355 Horsepower and 383 LB-Ft of torque. This is transferred though a 10-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.
This truck is showroom clean and ready for its next owner.
Vehicle Features
