2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2,200 KM

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

2,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173008
  • Stock #: 9427
  • VIN: 3gtnhaed0ng509427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 GMC Sierra 1500
2,200 Kilometres
Quicksilver Metallic
Stock#9427

Here is something you won't see everyday.

We have a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Regular Cab short box 5.3L V8 truck... yes that's right. This truck started it's life as a Regular Cab long box but was converted to a short box using all factory GM parts by a GM truck enthusiast. Not being able to get a V8 in this configuration, they built what GM should have, exactly the way they would have. Extremely well equipped with emergency braking, collision warning, lane departure, rear view camera and the 7" infotainment system this truck will look great as well as keep you safe.

Added upgrades to this unicorn are; OEM GMC Brembo brakes, 22" chrome GMC rims, lowering kit and a locking differential. You would be hard pressed to find another truck as nice as this one and it is impossible to tell that this is not how it came from factory.

Powering this RCSB is GM's 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 that produces 355 Horsepower and 383 LB-Ft of torque. This is transferred though a 10-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

This truck is showroom clean and ready for its next owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Financing and warranties are available.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

