Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 GMC Terrain

87,909 KM

Details Description

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,909KM
VIN 3GKALTEV8NL136182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MARINE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15327-51
  • Mileage 87,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation X31 OFF-ROAD DIESEL PWR HEATED SEATS B/U for sale in Langley, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation X31 OFF-ROAD DIESEL PWR HEATED SEATS B/U 168,912 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD SPORT 4WD PWR HEATED SEATS NAVI CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD SPORT 4WD PWR HEATED SEATS NAVI CAMERA 110,441 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PWR HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PANO SUNROOF 360CAM for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PWR HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PANO SUNROOF 360CAM 43,879 KM $39,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain