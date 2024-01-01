Menu
<p>2022 Honda Civic LX Automatic 2.0L 4 Door, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Cloth Interior, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH, Very Clean with Only 24,300 kms.</p><p> </p>

2022 Honda Civic

24,300 KM

$26,770

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

LX

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

VIN 2HGFE2F27NH128837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Honda Civic LX Automatic 2.0L 4 Door, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Cloth Interior, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH, Very Clean with Only 24,300 kms.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2022 Honda Civic