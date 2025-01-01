Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred – Stylish, Efficient, and Feature-Packed! Experience power, reliability, and modern design with this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred. Equipped with a 147-hp 2.0L</p><p> </p><p>$895 Doc Fee</p><p> </p><p> For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987</p><p> </p><p>Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</p><p> </p><p>VSA Dealer # 31259</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

47,590 KM

Details Description Features

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package *Sunroof*

Watch This Vehicle
12225696

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package *Sunroof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1740670918
  2. 1740670918
  3. 1740670918
  4. 1740670920
  5. 1740670918
  6. 1740670919
  7. 1740670920
  8. 1740670919
  9. 1740670919
  10. 1740671085
  11. 1740671085
  12. 1740671085
  13. 1740671093
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,590KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU259571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred – Stylish, Efficient, and Feature-Packed! Experience power, reliability, and modern design with this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred. Equipped with a 147-hp 2.0L

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

 For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987

 

Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid *416Hp, Sport Plus, Sunroof, 20
2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid *416Hp, Sport Plus, Sunroof, 20" Wheel* 59,711 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500 135
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500 135" Short *No Rear Door Glass, Power Pkg* 128,634 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG GLS 63 4MATIC* Nav, Pano Sunroof, 23
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG GLS 63 4MATIC* Nav, Pano Sunroof, 23" Wheels* 49,417 KM $117,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra