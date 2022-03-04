$47,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2022 Jeep Compass
2022 Jeep Compass
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$47,966
+ taxes & licensing
1,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8609402
- Stock #: P214510
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB4NT131481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 1,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
2022 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4