2022 Jeep Compass

1,076 KM

Details

$47,966

+ tax & licensing
$47,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$47,966

+ taxes & licensing

1,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8609402
  • Stock #: P214510
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB4NT131481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 1,076 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Compass-2022-id8775833.html

Vehicle Features

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
2022 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

