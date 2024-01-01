$33,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo AWD PWR COOLED/HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROO
2022 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo AWD PWR COOLED/HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROO
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,442KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDETCA21N7247833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15162-35
- Mileage 76,442 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI 78,205 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX Premium HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA 45,891 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR CREW SB 4WD 5.0L V8 PWR SEAT TONNO 220,810 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2022 Kia Seltos