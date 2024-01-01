Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 Kia Seltos

76,442 KM

Details Description

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo AWD PWR COOLED/HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo AWD PWR COOLED/HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROO

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11434124
  2. 11434124
  3. 11434124
  4. 11434124
  5. 11434124
  6. 11434124
  7. 11434124
  8. 11434124
  9. 11434124
  10. 11434124
  11. 11434124
  12. 11434124
  13. 11434124
  14. 11434124
  15. 11434124
  16. 11434124
  17. 11434124
  18. 11434124
  19. 11434124
  20. 11434124
  21. 11434124
  22. 11434124
  23. 11434124
  24. 11434124
  25. 11434124
  26. 11434124
  27. 11434124
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,442KM
VIN KNDETCA21N7247833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15162-35
  • Mileage 76,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI 78,205 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX Premium HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Kia Forte EX Premium HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA 45,891 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XTR CREW SB 4WD 5.0L V8 PWR SEAT TONNO for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Ford F-150 XTR CREW SB 4WD 5.0L V8 PWR SEAT TONNO 220,810 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos