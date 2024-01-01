Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 Kia Seltos

45,910 KM

Details Description

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,910KM
VIN KNDEUCAA5N7311831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15276-15
  • Mileage 45,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2020 GMC Yukon Denali ULTIMATE 4WD NAVI DVD ENT SUNROOF CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2020 GMC Yukon Denali ULTIMATE 4WD NAVI DVD ENT SUNROOF CAMERA 96,944 KM $63,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS CAMERA 99,410 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 3500 SLT CREW SB 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT B/U CAMERA TUNED for sale in Langley, BC
2013 RAM 3500 SLT CREW SB 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT B/U CAMERA TUNED 266,827 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos