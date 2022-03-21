$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
2022 Mazda CX-5
GX - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
1,723KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8928796
- Stock #: L2586
- VIN: JM3KFBBL6N0602586
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,723 KM
Vehicle Description
The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2022 Mazda CX-5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2022 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The 2022 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2022 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 1,723 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. This CX-5 comes with heated seats for cozy comfort, alongside Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even more infotainment tech for endless engagement. An assistive suite helps you stay safe with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go. Fog lamps help on those dreary days, while a rearview camera makes sure you always park safely. Do it all in style with chrome trim and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
