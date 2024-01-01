Menu
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA 250 4MATIC
SUNROOF, SUEDE/LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, POWER SEATS, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, APPLE CARPLAY
BALANCE OF MERCEDES-BENZ FACTORY WARRANTY
STOCK # P214687
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

13,733 KM

Details Description

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

13,733KM
Used
VIN W1K5J4HB4NN263026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P214687
  • Mileage 13,733 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA 250 4MATICSUNROOF, SUEDE/LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, POWER SEATS, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, APPLE CARPLAYBALANCE OF MERCEDES-BENZ FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214687PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class