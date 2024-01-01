$43,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P214687
- Mileage 13,733 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA 250 4MATICSUNROOF, SUEDE/LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, POWER SEATS, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, APPLE CARPLAYBALANCE OF MERCEDES-BENZ FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214687PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
