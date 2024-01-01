$64,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Cargo
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Cargo
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$64,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,500KM
Good Condition
VIN W1Y4DBHY2NP467183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # T2649
- Mileage 36,500 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2022 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144" WB, 2.0L 4-Cyl Diesel High Output, Automatic, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, AM/FM/Bluetooth, Bulkhead, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter