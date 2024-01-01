Menu
<p>2022 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144 WB, 2.0L 4-Cyl Diesel High Output, Automatic, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, AM/FM/Bluetooth, Bulkhead,  Air Conditioning.</p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

36,500 KM

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
2500 Cargo

2500 Cargo

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Cargo

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,500KM
Good Condition
VIN W1Y4DBHY2NP467183

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # T2649
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

2022 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144" WB, 2.0L 4-Cyl Diesel High Output, Automatic, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, AM/FM/Bluetooth, Bulkhead,  Air Conditioning.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter