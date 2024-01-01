$65,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$65,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,000KM
Good Condition
VIN w1y4ebhy9np455531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # T2758
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 cargo van with the 2.0L diesel engine, Heavy Duty Suspension, Proximity key, Steering Wheel Controls, Powered Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Cargo Lighting, Cloth Seats
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
