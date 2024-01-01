Menu
<p>2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 cargo van with the 2.0L diesel engine, Heavy Duty Suspension, Proximity key, Steering Wheel Controls, Powered Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Cargo Lighting, Cloth Seats</p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

41,000 KM

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,000KM
Good Condition
VIN w1y4ebhy9np455531

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # T2758
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 cargo van with the 2.0L diesel engine, Heavy Duty Suspension, Proximity key, Steering Wheel Controls, Powered Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Cargo Lighting, Cloth Seats

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter