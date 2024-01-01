$69,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN w1y4echyonp477536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # T2822
- Mileage 34,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter Van With The 3.0L V6 Diesel Engine, Premium Package, Cargo Convenience Package, Heated Driver And Passenger Seat, Backup and Front Facing Cameras, Dual Sliding Doors and LED Cargo Lighting
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Auto Hold Brake
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
