<p>2022 Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter Van With The 3.0L V6 Diesel Engine, Premium Package, Cargo Convenience Package, Heated Driver And Passenger Seat, Backup and Front Facing Cameras, Dual Sliding Doors and LED Cargo Lighting </p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

34,300 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN w1y4echyonp477536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # T2822
  • Mileage 34,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter Van With The 3.0L V6 Diesel Engine, Premium Package, Cargo Convenience Package, Heated Driver And Passenger Seat, Backup and Front Facing Cameras, Dual Sliding Doors and LED Cargo Lighting 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter