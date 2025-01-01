2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Menu
<p>2022 Mercedes Sprinter Van 2500 high roof with the 2.0L 4 cylinder diesel engine, automatic, rear wheel drive, rear view camera, full length partition, rear door step, am/fm/bluetooth, cargo volume of 374.3 cu/ft and the maximum payload capacity of 4,112lbs</p>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes Sprinter Van 2500 high roof with the 2.0L 4 cylinder diesel engine, automatic, rear wheel drive, rear view camera, full length partition, rear door step, am/fm/bluetooth, cargo volume of 374.3 cu/ft and the maximum payload capacity of 4,112lbs

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

