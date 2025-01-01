$53,300+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$53,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,400KM
Good Condition
VIN W1Y4DBHY4NP467184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # T2648
- Mileage 65,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mercedes Sprinter Van 2500 high roof with the 2.0L 4 cylinder diesel engine, automatic, rear wheel drive, rear view camera, full length partition, rear door step, am/fm/bluetooth, cargo volume of 374.3 cu/ft and the maximum payload capacity of 4,112lbs
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
