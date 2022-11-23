Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Nissan Leaf

10,553 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Leaf

2022 Nissan Leaf

Plus SV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Leaf

Plus SV

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

10,553KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432909
  • Stock #: 29UEBB52732
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CV0NC552732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 29UEBB52732
  • Mileage 10,553 KM

Vehicle Features

pearl white paint
Black interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 131,188 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 A...
 73,913 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Leaf Plu...
 10,553 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory