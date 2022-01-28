Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Porsche Panamera

2,801 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Panamera

2022 Porsche Panamera

4S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Panamera

4S

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,801KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8254713
  • Stock #: P1541
  • VIN: WP0AB2A75NL130013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Int in Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P1541
  • Mileage 2,801 KM

Vehicle Features

8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 226,917 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 69,096 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW 320i xDrive...
 84,083 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory