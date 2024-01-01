Menu
RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Hydro Blue Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Leather–trimmed vinyl bucket seats Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8–speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Power adjustable pedals ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Hydro Blue Pearl $395 Customer Preferred Package 27L G/T Package $3,495 Leather–trimmed vinyl bucket seats Underseat lighting Mopar off–road truck all–weather floor Mats Mopar Cold Air Intake System G/T decal Passive cold end exhaust Leather–wrapped steering wheel Steering wheel–mounted shift control GT Interior Theme Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting Power adjustable pedals with memory Mopar bright pedal kit Front ventilated seats 3.92 rear axle ratio Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust Power 4–way passenger lumbar adjust Power 8–way Driver/ Passenger seats Sport performance hood Level 2 Equipment Group $1,945 Media hub with 2 USB charging ports Remote proximity keyless entry Remote start system Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque $1,495 Rear wheelhouse liners 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display Connected travel & traffic services Hands–free phone communication A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control 12–inch touchscreen SiriusXM with 360L on–demand content Class IV hitch receiver $495Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 RAM 1500

65,921 KM

Details Description

$70,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT GT 4WD E-TORQUE NAVI 6” LIFTED 37” M/Ts

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT GT 4WD E-TORQUE NAVI 6” LIFTED 37” M/Ts

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$70,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,921KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT8NN437573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15108
  • Mileage 65,921 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Hydro Blue Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Leather–trimmed vinyl bucket seats Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS &
eTorque Transmission: 8–speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Power adjustable pedals
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support
Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Hydro Blue Pearl $395
Customer Preferred Package 27L
G/T Package $3,495
Leather–trimmed vinyl bucket seats
Underseat lighting
Mopar off–road truck all–weather floor Mats
Mopar Cold Air Intake System
G/T decal
Passive cold end exhaust
Leather–wrapped steering wheel
Steering wheel–mounted shift control
GT Interior Theme
Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
Power adjustable pedals with memory
Mopar bright pedal kit
Front ventilated seats
3.92 rear axle ratio
Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust
Power 4–way passenger lumbar adjust
Power 8–way Driver/ Passenger seats
Sport performance hood
Level 2 Equipment Group $1,945
Media hub with 2 USB charging ports
Remote proximity keyless entry
Remote start system
Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque $1,495
Rear wheelhouse liners
9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display
Connected travel & traffic services
Hands–free phone communication
A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control
12–inch touchscreen
SiriusXM with 360L on–demand content
Class IV hitch receiver $495Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
$70,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2022 RAM 1500