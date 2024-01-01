$70,888+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT GT 4WD E-TORQUE NAVI 6” LIFTED 37” M/Ts
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$70,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15108
- Mileage 65,921 KM
Vehicle Description
RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Hydro Blue Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Leather–trimmed vinyl bucket seats Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS &
eTorque Transmission: 8–speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Power adjustable pedals
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support
Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Hydro Blue Pearl $395
Customer Preferred Package 27L
G/T Package $3,495
Leather–trimmed vinyl bucket seats
Underseat lighting
Mopar off–road truck all–weather floor Mats
Mopar Cold Air Intake System
G/T decal
Passive cold end exhaust
Leather–wrapped steering wheel
Steering wheel–mounted shift control
GT Interior Theme
Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
Power adjustable pedals with memory
Mopar bright pedal kit
Front ventilated seats
3.92 rear axle ratio
Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust
Power 4–way passenger lumbar adjust
Power 8–way Driver/ Passenger seats
Sport performance hood
Level 2 Equipment Group $1,945
Media hub with 2 USB charging ports
Remote proximity keyless entry
Remote start system
Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque $1,495
Rear wheelhouse liners
9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display
Connected travel & traffic services
Hands–free phone communication
A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control
12–inch touchscreen
SiriusXM with 360L on–demand content
Class IV hitch receiver $495Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
