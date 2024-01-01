2022 RAM 1500

Menu
Brand New 6" ReadyLift Suspension Lift with Bilstein Shocks, Wheel Spacers, 37x13.50R20 Deep Digger M/T Tires RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Leathertrimmed vinyl bucket seats Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus Power adjustable pedals ParkView Rear BackUp Camera Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $495 Customer Preferred Package 27L Comfort & Convenience Group $1,095 Media hub with 2 USB charging ports Remote proximity keyless entry Secondrow heated seats Wireless charging pad Bed Utility Group $500 4 adjustable Mopar cargo tiedown hooks Pickup box lighting Mopar deployable bed step G/T Package $3,495 Leathertrimmed vinyl bucket seats Underseat lighting Mopar offroad truck allweather floor Mats Mopar Cold Air Intake System G/T decal Passive cold end exhaust Leatherwrapped steering wheel Steering wheelmounted shift control GT Interior Theme Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting Power adjustable pedals with memory Mopar bright pedal kit Front ventilated seats 3.92 rear axle ratio Power 4way driver lumbar adjust Power 4way passenger lumbar adjust Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats Sport performance hood Level 2 Equipment Group $1,795 Media hub with 2 USB charging ports Rear underseat compartment storage Remote proximity keyless entry Remote start system ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop Antispin differential rear axle $595 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque $1,195 Rear wheelhouse liners 124.9litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank $495 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer Uconnect 5W NAV with 12inch display Connected travel & traffic services Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control 12inch touchscreen SiriusXM with 360L ondemand content Class IV hitch receiver $495 Trailer Brake Control $395 Mopar sprayin bedliner $650 Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $2,095 Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 RAM 1500

17,431 KM

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Sport GT 4WD COOLED LEATHER NAVI 6” LIFT 37” M/T’S

2022 RAM 1500

Sport GT 4WD COOLED LEATHER NAVI 6” LIFT 37” M/T’S

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$72,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,431KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT0NN111623

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,431 KM

Brand New 6" ReadyLift Suspension Lift with Bilstein Shocks, Wheel Spacers, 37x13.50R20 Deep Digger M/T Tires
RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Leathertrimmed vinyl bucket seats Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS &
eTorque Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Power adjustable pedals
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $495
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Comfort & Convenience Group $1,095
Media hub with 2 USB charging ports
Remote proximity keyless entry
Secondrow heated seats
Wireless charging pad
Bed Utility Group $500
4 adjustable Mopar cargo tiedown hooks
Pickup box lighting
Mopar deployable bed step
G/T Package $3,495
Leathertrimmed vinyl bucket seats
Underseat lighting
Mopar offroad truck allweather floor Mats
Mopar Cold Air Intake System
G/T decal
Passive cold end exhaust
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted shift control
GT Interior Theme
Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
Power adjustable pedals with memory
Mopar bright pedal kit
Front ventilated seats
3.92 rear axle ratio
Power 4way driver lumbar adjust
Power 4way passenger lumbar adjust
Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats
Sport performance hood
Level 2 Equipment Group $1,795
Media hub with 2 USB charging ports
Rear underseat compartment storage
Remote proximity keyless entry
Remote start system
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
Antispin differential rear axle $595
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque $1,195
Rear wheelhouse liners
124.9litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank $495
9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12inch display
Connected travel & traffic services
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
12inch touchscreen
SiriusXM with 360L ondemand content
Class IV hitch receiver $495
Trailer Brake Control $395
Mopar sprayin bedliner $650
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $2,095
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$72,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2022 RAM 1500