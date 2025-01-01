2022 RAM 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
AM 1500 REBEL CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats Engine: 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) 3.92 rear axle ratio ELocker rear axle FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus Sport performance hood Class IV hitch receiver ParkView Rear BackUp Camera Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $495 Customer Preferred Package 28W Comfort & Convenience Group $1,395 Secondrow heated seats Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats Wireless charging pad Monotone paint Night Edition $795 Rebel 12 $3,295 Power 2way front passenger lumbar adjust Connectivity US/Canada Connected travel & traffic services Uconnect 5W NAV with 12inch display Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats Front heated seats Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats Heated steering wheel 19speaker harman/kardon premium sound Google Android Auto 12inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable 4G LTE WiFi hot spot SiriusXM with 360L ondemand content Level 2 Equipment Group $3,195 Connectivity US/Canada Media hub with 2 USB charging ports Front heated seats Rear underseat compartment storage Remote proximity keyless entry A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control Heated steering wheel Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay capable 4G LTE WiFi hot spot Power adjustable pedals Remote start system ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop New Chip Supplier Tracking Electronic shiftondemand transfer case $595 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine $3,900 Rear wheelhouse liners ActiveLevel 4corner air suspension $1,895 Trailer Brake Control $395 Mopar sprayin bedliner $650 Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $2,095 Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 RAM 1500

69,957 KM

Details Description

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel 4WD DIESEL LEATHER AIR-SUSP NAVI CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12404355

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel 4WD DIESEL LEATHER AIR-SUSP NAVI CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 12404355
  2. 12404355
  3. 12404355
  4. 12404355
  5. 12404355
  6. 12404355
  7. 12404355
  8. 12404355
  9. 12404355
  10. 12404355
  11. 12404355
  12. 12404355
  13. 12404355
  14. 12404355
  15. 12404355
  16. 12404355
  17. 12404355
  18. 12404355
  19. 12404355
  20. 12404355
  21. 12404355
  22. 12404355
  23. 12404355
  24. 12404355
  25. 12404355
  26. 12404355
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,957KM
VIN 1C6SRFLM9NN111678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15665
  • Mileage 69,957 KM

Vehicle Description

AM 1500 REBEL CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats Engine: 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
3.92 rear axle ratio
ELocker rear axle
FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Sport performance hood
Class IV hitch receiver
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $495
Customer Preferred Package 28W
Comfort & Convenience Group $1,395
Secondrow heated seats
Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats
Wireless charging pad
Monotone paint
Night Edition $795
Rebel 12 $3,295
Power 2way front passenger lumbar adjust
Connectivity US/Canada
Connected travel & traffic services
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12inch display
Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats
Front heated seats
Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats
Heated steering wheel
19speaker harman/kardon premium sound
Google Android Auto
12inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay capable
4G LTE WiFi hot spot
SiriusXM with 360L ondemand content
Level 2 Equipment Group $3,195
Connectivity US/Canada
Media hub with 2 USB charging ports
Front heated seats
Rear underseat compartment storage
Remote proximity keyless entry
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
Heated steering wheel
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay capable
4G LTE WiFi hot spot
Power adjustable pedals
Remote start system
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
New Chip Supplier Tracking
Electronic shiftondemand transfer case $595
3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine $3,900
Rear wheelhouse liners
ActiveLevel 4corner air suspension $1,895
Trailer Brake Control $395
Mopar sprayin bedliner $650
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $2,095

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Highline TDI DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Volkswagen Golf Highline TDI DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA 144,981 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST AWD 3.0T HEATED/COOLED SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASS for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST AWD 3.0T HEATED/COOLED SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASS 210,871 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Rogue S AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Nissan Rogue S AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF 213,412 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500