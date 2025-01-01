$64,888+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel 4WD DIESEL LEATHER AIR-SUSP NAVI CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$64,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15665
- Mileage 69,957 KM
Vehicle Description
AM 1500 REBEL CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats Engine: 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
3.92 rear axle ratio
ELocker rear axle
FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Sport performance hood
Class IV hitch receiver
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $495
Customer Preferred Package 28W
Comfort & Convenience Group $1,395
Secondrow heated seats
Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats
Wireless charging pad
Monotone paint
Night Edition $795
Rebel 12 $3,295
Power 2way front passenger lumbar adjust
Connectivity US/Canada
Connected travel & traffic services
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12inch display
Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats
Front heated seats
Power 8way Driver/ Passenger seats
Heated steering wheel
19speaker harman/kardon premium sound
Google Android Auto
12inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay capable
4G LTE WiFi hot spot
SiriusXM with 360L ondemand content
Level 2 Equipment Group $3,195
Connectivity US/Canada
Media hub with 2 USB charging ports
Front heated seats
Rear underseat compartment storage
Remote proximity keyless entry
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
Heated steering wheel
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay capable
4G LTE WiFi hot spot
Power adjustable pedals
Remote start system
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
New Chip Supplier Tracking
Electronic shiftondemand transfer case $595
3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine $3,900
Rear wheelhouse liners
ActiveLevel 4corner air suspension $1,895
Trailer Brake Control $395
Mopar sprayin bedliner $650
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $2,095
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
