2022 RAM 1500

8,660 KM

Details

$63,987

+ tax & licensing
$63,987

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$63,987

+ taxes & licensing

8,660KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9448818
  Stock #: P214658
  VIN: 1C6SRFVT3NN166454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P214658
  • Mileage 8,660 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2022-id9290272.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Seats
Automatic Emergency Braking
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Folding Mirrors
Alpine Sound System
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
Sport leather seats
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI 6 INCH BDS LIFT WITH FOX SHOCKS 12 inch screen NAVIGATION
12" DISPLAY SCREEN
PUSH BUTTON START BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214658 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
