$69,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3c63r3el8ng288979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2719
- Mileage 61,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Sport Crew Cab Short Box 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, 4X4, Leather, Heated Seats, Power & Memory Seats, Large 12" Touch Screen, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Hitch Provisions, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140" 25,400 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 34,300 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Express 31,550 KM $59,990 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2022 RAM 3500