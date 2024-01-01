Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Sport Crew Cab Short Box 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, 4X4, Leather, Heated Seats, Power & Memory Seats, Large 12 Touch Screen, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Hitch Provisions, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH.</span></p>

2022 RAM 3500

61,000 KM

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2719
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Sport Crew Cab Short Box 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, 4X4, Leather, Heated Seats, Power & Memory Seats, Large 12" Touch Screen, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Hitch Provisions, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

