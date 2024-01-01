$61,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM Cargo Van
3500 159" WB
2022 RAM Cargo Van
3500 159" WB
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$61,990
+ taxes & licensing
17,500KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6MRVHG0NE130288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 17,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 Ram Promaster 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 159" WB 3.6L V6 Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/Bluetooth/XM Ready with Only 17.500kms!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW 4X4 36,200 KM $85,770 + tax & lic
2021 Ford E-450 17' BOX with RAMP 49,500 KM $55,990 + tax & lic
2022 Isuzu NRR 16' FLATDECK 33,700 KM $88,880 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$61,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2022 RAM Cargo Van