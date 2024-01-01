Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Ram Promaster 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 159 WB 3.6L V6 Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/Bluetooth/XM Ready with Only 17.500kms!</p>

2022 RAM Cargo Van

17,500 KM

Details Description Features

$61,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM Cargo Van

3500 159" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM Cargo Van

3500 159" WB

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1705179456
  2. 1705179460
  3. 1705179465
  4. 1705179468
  5. 1705179472
  6. 1705179476
  7. 1705179479
  8. 1705179483
Contact Seller
Sale

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C6MRVHG0NE130288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ram Promaster 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 159" WB 3.6L V6 Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/Bluetooth/XM Ready with Only 17.500kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW 4X4 for sale in Langley, BC
2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW 4X4 36,200 KM $85,770 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford E-450 17' BOX with RAMP for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Ford E-450 17' BOX with RAMP 49,500 KM $55,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Isuzu NRR 16' FLATDECK for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Isuzu NRR 16' FLATDECK 33,700 KM $88,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2022 RAM Cargo Van