<p>2022 Ram Promaster 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 159 WB 3.6L V6 Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/Bluetooth/XM Ready with Only 17.500kms!</p>

2022 RAM Cargo Van

17,500 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C6MRVHG0NE130288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ram Promaster 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 159" WB 3.6L V6 Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/Bluetooth/XM Ready with Only 17.500kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

