Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor with Eyesight Package, now available at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a comfortable black interior, making it the perfect companion for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With only 34,000km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is practically brand new and ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>This Crosstrek is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable and safe. Some of the highlights include the advanced Eyesight Package, which provides crucial driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Youll also enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a perfect driving position. The Crosstrek also boasts a robust safety system with anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>Visit Fraser Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional Subaru Crosstrek for yourself. You wont be disappointed.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2022 Subaru Crosstrek

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Crosstrek

Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Crosstrek

Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1730850491
  2. 1730850495
  3. 1730850500
  4. 1730850505
  5. 1730850510
  6. 1730850516
  7. 1730850522
  8. 1730850527
  9. 1730850532
  10. 1730850538
  11. 1730850544
  12. 1730850550
  13. 1730850557
  14. 1730850562
  15. 1730850567
  16. 1730850572
  17. 1730850577
  18. 1730850582
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC3NH223171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R3171
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor with Eyesight Package, now available at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a comfortable black interior, making it the perfect companion for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With only 34,000km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is practically brand new and ready to take you wherever you need to go.

This Crosstrek is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable and safe. Some of the highlights include the advanced Eyesight Package, which provides crucial driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. You'll also enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a perfect driving position. The Crosstrek also boasts a robust safety system with anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

Visit Fraser Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional Subaru Crosstrek for yourself. You won't be disappointed.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2009 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 *Ltd Avail* for sale in Langley, BC
2009 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 *Ltd Avail* 161,000 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Langley, BC
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 208,000 KM $13,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech for sale in Langley, BC
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech 166,000 KM $8,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Crosstrek