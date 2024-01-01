$111,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model S
Plaid AWD *Local, One Owner, No Accident*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$111,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC1170
- Mileage 19,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid AWD.
Brand New Tires!!!
This 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid is a true icon of performance and grace. These are a few notes from Tesla
The Model S received a styling refresh for the exterior and interior that resulted in the addition of a unique yoke-style steering wheel
For the Plaid trim, Tesla opted for a tri-motor design. Each rear wheel has its own motor, and a separate front motor powers the front wheels. The Model S Plaid produces 1,020 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a Tesla-claimed 1.99 seconds
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
