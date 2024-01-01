Menu
Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid AWD.

Brand New Tires!!!

This 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid is a true icon of performance and grace. These are a few notes from Tesla

The Model S received a styling refresh for the exterior and interior that resulted in the addition of a unique yoke-style steering wheel

For the Plaid trim, Tesla opted for a tri-motor design. Each rear wheel has its own motor, and a separate front motor powers the front wheels. The Model S Plaid produces 1,020 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a Tesla-claimed 1.99 seconds

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

2022 Tesla Model S

19,879 KM

$111,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model S

Plaid AWD *Local, One Owner, No Accident*

2022 Tesla Model S

Plaid AWD *Local, One Owner, No Accident*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$111,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,879KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E69NF463787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC1170
  • Mileage 19,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid AWD.

Brand New Tires!!!

This 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid is a true icon of performance and grace. These are a few notes from Tesla

The Model S received a styling refresh for the exterior and interior that resulted in the addition of a unique yoke-style steering wheel

For the Plaid trim, Tesla opted for a tri-motor design. Each rear wheel has its own motor, and a separate front motor powers the front wheels. The Model S Plaid produces 1,020 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a Tesla-claimed 1.99 seconds

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

