2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 7SAYGDEFXNF485651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this one local owner, no accidents Tesla Model Y with the Performance Upgrade! This vehicle drive from 0-100km\h in just 3.7 seconds! The range is 459km which will be able to easily get you to Kelowna without a charge! And this Tesla includes the Full Self-Driving Computer! This is an electric car you do not want to miss out on!
The 2022 Tesla Model Y AWD Performance is packed with power and luxury like...
- Performance Upgrade
- 21" Uberturbine Wheels
- Five Seat Interior
- Self-Driving Autopilot
- Performance Pedals
- All-Wheel Drive
- Carbon Fiber Spoiler
- Performance Brakes
- Lowered Suspension
- Autopark
- Car Summon
- Midnight Silver Metallic
- And so much more!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
All prices are +$895 documentation fee and applicable taxes.
VSA Dealer # 31259
