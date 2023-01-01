Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

8,552 KM

Details Description Features

Performance AWD

Location

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000382
  • Stock #: RC1300AAA
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEFXNF485651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC1300AAA
  • Mileage 8,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this one local owner, no accidents Tesla Model Y with the Performance Upgrade! This vehicle drive from 0-100km\h in just 3.7 seconds! The range is 459km which will be able to easily get you to Kelowna without a charge! And this Tesla includes the Full Self-Driving Computer! This is an electric car you do not want to miss out on!

The 2022 Tesla Model Y AWD Performance is packed with power and luxury like...

  • Performance Upgrade
  • 21" Uberturbine Wheels
  • Five Seat Interior
  • Self-Driving Autopilot
  • Performance Pedals
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Carbon Fiber Spoiler
  • Performance Brakes
  • Lowered Suspension
  • Autopark
  • Car Summon
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • And so much more!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

All prices are +$895 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
