$48,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD *Local Langley Car, No Accidents*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black and White Premium Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,422 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Capability
- Insane Acceleration: Go from 0–100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
- Dual Motor AWD: Superior traction and handling in all conditions, powered by an 82 kWh battery with an estimated range of up to 507 km.
- Performance Upgrades: Includes a lowered suspension, performance braking system, and specialized Performance Pedals.
- Signature Style: Equipped with 21" Überturbine wheels and a sleek carbon fiber spoiler.
- Premium Five-Seat Interior: Sophisticated black and white vegan leather seating with a spacious glass roof.
- Tech-Forward Cabin: A 15-inch center touchscreen controls everything from navigation and climate to the immersive Premium Audio System.
- Year-Round Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, plus a heated steering wheel for those cool BC mornings.
- Local Langley Car: Meticulously maintained and perfectly suited for the Lower Mainland.
- Accident-Free: Clean history with no accidents, ensuring complete peace of mind.
Visit our Langley showroom today for a viewing.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
