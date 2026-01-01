2022 Tesla Model Y

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Dual Motor AWD</strong></div><div>Experience the pinnacle of electric performance with this stunning, locally owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance. Set in the highly sought-after <strong>Midnight Silver Metallic</strong> exterior and contrasted by a striking <strong>Premium Black and White interior</strong>, this sedan offers a futuristic aesthetic paired with breathtaking speed.</div><p> </p><div><strong>Performance & Capability</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Insane Acceleration:</strong> Go from 0–100 km/h in just <strong>3.3 seconds</strong>.</li><li><strong>Dual Motor AWD:</strong> Superior traction and handling in all conditions, powered by an 82 kWh battery with an estimated range of up to <strong>507 km</strong>.</li><li><strong>Performance Upgrades:</strong> Includes a lowered suspension, performance braking system, and specialized <strong>Performance Pedals</strong>.</li><li><strong>Signature Style:</strong> Equipped with <strong>21 Überturbine wheels</strong> and a sleek <strong>carbon fiber spoiler</strong>.</li></ul><div><strong>Interior & Technology</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Premium Five-Seat Interior:</strong> Sophisticated black and white vegan leather seating with a spacious <strong>glass roof</strong>.</li><li><strong>Tech-Forward Cabin:</strong> A 15-inch center touchscreen controls everything from navigation and climate to the immersive <strong>Premium Audio System</strong>.</li><li><strong>Year-Round Comfort:</strong> Heated front and rear seats, plus a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong> for those cool BC mornings.</li></ul><div><strong>Local Pedigree</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Local Langley Car:</strong> Meticulously maintained and perfectly suited for the Lower Mainland.</li><li><strong>Accident-Free:</strong> Clean history with <strong>no accidents</strong>, ensuring complete peace of mind.</li></ul><div>This Performance Model 3 is ready for its next owner to enjoy tax-free fuel savings and an unmatched driving experience.</div><p> </p><div>Visit our Langley showroom today for a viewing.</div><p> </p><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p> Langley BC V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2022 Tesla Model Y

68,422 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance AWD *Local Langley Car, No Accidents*

Watch This Vehicle
13487837

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance AWD *Local Langley Car, No Accidents*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1768772491
  2. 1768772491
  3. 1768772491
  4. 1768772491
  5. 1768772491
  6. 1768772491
  7. 1768772491
  8. 1768772491
  9. 1768772491
  10. 1768772491
  11. 1768772491
  12. 1768772491
  13. 1768772491
  14. 1768772491
  15. 1768772491
  16. 1768772491
  17. 1768772491
  18. 1768772491
  19. 1768772491
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,422KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEFXNF485651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black and White Premium Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,422 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Dual Motor AWDExperience the pinnacle of electric performance with this stunning, locally owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance. Set in the highly sought-after Midnight Silver Metallic exterior and contrasted by a striking Premium Black and White interior, this sedan offers a futuristic aesthetic paired with breathtaking speed.

 

Performance & Capability
  • Insane Acceleration: Go from 0–100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
  • Dual Motor AWD: Superior traction and handling in all conditions, powered by an 82 kWh battery with an estimated range of up to 507 km.
  • Performance Upgrades: Includes a lowered suspension, performance braking system, and specialized Performance Pedals.
  • Signature Style: Equipped with 21" Überturbine wheels and a sleek carbon fiber spoiler.
Interior & Technology
  • Premium Five-Seat Interior: Sophisticated black and white vegan leather seating with a spacious glass roof.
  • Tech-Forward Cabin: A 15-inch center touchscreen controls everything from navigation and climate to the immersive Premium Audio System.
  • Year-Round Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, plus a heated steering wheel for those cool BC mornings.
Local Pedigree
  • Local Langley Car: Meticulously maintained and perfectly suited for the Lower Mainland.
  • Accident-Free: Clean history with no accidents, ensuring complete peace of mind.
This Performance Model 3 is ready for its next owner to enjoy tax-free fuel savings and an unmatched driving experience.

 

Visit our Langley showroom today for a viewing.

 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

 Langley BC V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

MSMET
UWT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Single Sliding Door * Local, No Accidents* for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Single Sliding Door * Local, No Accidents* 109,887 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus *New Transmission,Nav,Rear DVD, Pkg 29L* for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus *New Transmission,Nav,Rear DVD, Pkg 29L* 156,874 KM $12,854 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan NV200 S Cargo Van *No Accidents, Shelving, Power Group* for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Nissan NV200 S Cargo Van *No Accidents, Shelving, Power Group* 58,112 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2022 Tesla Model Y