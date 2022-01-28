$37,495+ tax & licensing
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
Premium Manual *Heated Seats, Backup Camera*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
17KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8164411
- Stock #: RC1169
- VIN: JF1ZNBE10N9750478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAVEN BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 17 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Toyota GR86 Premuim Coupe includes dual chrome tipped exhaust, colour keyed front and rear bumper, auto leveling LED headlights, rear window defogger, variable windsheild wipers, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, leather seats, folding rear seats, 2 USB ports, keyless entry system, aluminum sport pedals, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather hand lever parking brake, 8-in touchscreen, 8 speakers with an included amplifer, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, blind spot protection, Star Safey System, cruise control, stabilty control, traction control, electronic brake force, backup camera, 7 air bags, (Advanced Airbag System) tire pressuring monitor system and much more!
3 Months of SiriusXM Satelite Radio Included!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2