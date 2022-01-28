Menu
2022 Toyota 86

17 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 86

2022 Toyota 86

Premium Manual *Heated Seats, Backup Camera*

2022 Toyota 86

Premium Manual *Heated Seats, Backup Camera*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

17KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8164411
  Stock #: RC1169
  VIN: JF1ZNBE10N9750478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAVEN BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 17 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this brand new 2022 Toyota GR86 Premuim (Manual) in Raven Black. This 6-speed manual car is packed with power and performance. The Premium Edition also contains tons of extra goodies like heated front seats and 18-in matte black alloy wheels.

This 2022 Toyota GR86 Premuim Coupe includes dual chrome tipped exhaust, colour keyed front and rear bumper, auto leveling LED headlights, rear window defogger, variable windsheild wipers, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, leather seats, folding rear seats, 2 USB ports, keyless entry system, aluminum sport pedals, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather hand lever parking brake, 8-in touchscreen, 8 speakers with an included amplifer, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, blind spot protection, Star Safey System, cruise control, stabilty control, traction control, electronic brake force, backup camera, 7 air bags, (Advanced Airbag System) tire pressuring monitor system and much more!

3 Months of SiriusXM Satelite Radio Included!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

