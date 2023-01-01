Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

1,187 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

1,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616762
  • Stock #: P214490
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBEXNP311176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,187 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/used/Toyota-Corolla-2022-id9395160.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Wireless Phone Charger
FORWARD COLLISION BRAKING
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA SUNROOF
PUSH STARTBALANCE OF TOYOTA FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214490 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

