2022 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1.8L 4CYL PLUG-IN ELECTRIC/GAS - 5 % TAX ONLYback-up camera - heated seats - heated steering -  Lane Departure System - Collision Avoidance -FULL TOYOTA WARRANTY INCLUDED  EASY FINANCING  STOCK #P215145 CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301 all finance options are subject to ....oac...  

34,926 KM

$35,996

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Used
34,926KM
VIN JTDKAMFP9N3216601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,926 KM

Vehicle Description

