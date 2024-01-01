$35,996+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Prius
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$35,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour -
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,926 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1.8L 4CYL PLUG-IN ELECTRIC/GAS - 5 % TAX ONLYback-up camera - heated seats - heated steering - Lane Departure System - Collision Avoidance -FULL TOYOTA WARRANTY INCLUDED EASY FINANCING STOCK #P215145 CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301 all finance options are subject to ....oac...
