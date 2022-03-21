Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

15,285 KM

Details Description Features

$64,966

+ tax & licensing
$64,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$64,966

+ taxes & licensing

15,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8961439
  • Stock #: P214568
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN4NT005675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P214568
  • Mileage 15,285 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Toyota-Tacoma-2022-id9012696.html

Vehicle Features

2022 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD SPORT STOCK#P214568

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

