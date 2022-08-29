$68,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2022 Toyota Tacoma
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$68,966
+ taxes & licensing
10,457KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9218056
- Stock #: P214600
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN8NT054701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214600
- Mileage 10,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD - LIFTED CRAWL MODE - M T S MODE - REAR LOCKERS - OFF ROAD KING CUSTOM LIFT - CUSTOM WHEELS AND OFF ROAD TIRES - CUSTOM RUNNING BOARDS SUNROOF - POWER HEATED LEATHERS SEATS - FRONT CAMERA AND REAR CAMERA - 360 CAMERA...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4