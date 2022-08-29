Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

10,457 KM

Details Description Features

$68,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 9218056
  2. 9218056
  3. 9218056
  4. 9218056
  5. 9218056
  6. 9218056
  7. 9218056
  8. 9218056
  9. 9218056
  10. 9218056
  11. 9218056
  12. 9218056
  13. 9218056
  14. 9218056
  15. 9218056
  16. 9218056
  17. 9218056
  18. 9218056
  19. 9218056
  20. 9218056
  21. 9218056
  22. 9218056
Contact Seller

$68,966

+ taxes & licensing

10,457KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9218056
  • Stock #: P214600
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN8NT054701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P214600
  • Mileage 10,457 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Toyota-Tacoma-2022-id9136808.html

Vehicle Features

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD - LIFTED CRAWL MODE - M T S MODE - REAR LOCKERS - OFF ROAD KING CUSTOM LIFT - CUSTOM WHEELS AND OFF ROAD TIRES - CUSTOM RUNNING BOARDS SUNROOF - POWER HEATED LEATHERS SEATS - FRONT CAMERA AND REAR CAMERA - 360 CAMERA...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 10,457 KM
$68,966 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Sentra S...
 7,903 KM
$31,966 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 32,241 KM
$33,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory