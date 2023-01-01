Menu
2023 Acura RDX

8,486 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

604-510-7227

2023 Acura RDX

2023 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD *NAV, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS*

2023 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD *NAV, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,486KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10462524
  • Stock #: WW003
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H62PL801385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather with Ultrasuede insert
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner No Accident 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec. Set in Platinum White Pearl on Ebony Leather with Ultrasuede insert. This RDX is a must see...

2023 RDX A-SPEC AWD

FEATURES INCLUDED

  • Unique A-SPEC™ exterior and interior styling
  • 20" aluminum-alloy wheels, A-SPEC™ design
  • Panoramic moonroof
  • Heated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • ELS Studio® 3D Premium Audio System with AM/FM/MP3/Windows Media® audio playback capability and 16 speakers
  • Bluetooth® Streaming Audio*
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay™* / Android Auto™*
  • Power tailgate with programmable height
  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • LED perimeter/approach puddle lights
  • LED fog lights
  • Ultrasuede™ & Leather trimmed seating surfaces
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel, flat-bottom
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow*
  • Blind Spot Information (BSI) system* with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor* system
  • Lane Keeping Assist System* (LKAS)
  • 10.2" HD colour centre display with True Touchpad Interface
  • Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition™*
  • Metal sport pedals
  • Power-folding side mirrors
  • Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, plated
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated power-adjusting side mirrors with driver recognition, reverse gear tilt-down and integrated LED turn indicators
  • Jewel Eye™ LED headlights with auto-on/off (low and high beam)
  • Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™* (SH-AWD®)
  • Integrated Dynamics System (IDS)
  • AcuraWatch™
  • 10-speed automatic transmission (AT) with Grade Logic Control
  • Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS®)*
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system*
  • Front and rear low-speed Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)*
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system*
  • Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system*
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system
  • HandsFreeLink™-bilingual Bluetooth® wireless mobile phone interface* with steering wheel-mounted controls

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

