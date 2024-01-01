Menu
<p>2023 Chevrolet Express 3500 with a 16 Box and 12 Pull Out Ramp, 6.6L V8 engine, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX</p>

2023 Chevrolet Express

31,550 KM

Details

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express

2023 Chevrolet Express

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,550KM
VIN 1ha3gtc7xpn003404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 31,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Chevrolet Express 3500 with a 16' Box and 12' Pull Out Ramp, 6.6L V8 engine, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Chevrolet Express