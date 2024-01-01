$59,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Express
2023 Chevrolet Express
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,550KM
VIN 1ha3gtc7xpn003404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 31,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Chevrolet Express 3500 with a 16' Box and 12' Pull Out Ramp, 6.6L V8 engine, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
