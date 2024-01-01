$69,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express
16' BOX TRUCK WITH LIFTGATE
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HA6GVC79PN010434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 30,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Chevy Express 4500 Cutaway with a 16' enclosed Box, 6.6L v8 engine, automatic, power lift gate with maximum capacity of 2000lbs, reverse camera, AM/FM radio and with only 30700 km's
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
