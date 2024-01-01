Menu
<p>2023 Chevy Express 4500 Cutaway with a 16 enclosed Box, 6.6L v8 engine, automatic, power lift gate with maximum capacity of 2000lbs, reverse camera, AM/FM radio and with only 30700 kms</p>

2023 Chevrolet Express

30,700 KM

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express

16' BOX TRUCK WITH LIFTGATE

11971293

2023 Chevrolet Express

16' BOX TRUCK WITH LIFTGATE

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HA6GVC79PN010434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 30,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Chevy Express 4500 Cutaway with a 16' enclosed Box, 6.6L v8 engine, automatic, power lift gate with maximum capacity of 2000lbs, reverse camera, AM/FM radio and with only 30700 km's

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Chevrolet Express