$89,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
RST 4WD * Duramax, Lux Pkg, Second Row Buckets*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 19,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check out this Super Clear, very Rare 2023 Chevrolet Suburban Duramax RST. Set in Sterling Grey Metallic on Jet Black Leather with Victory Red Stitching. This Suburban RST is loaded with Packages & Options. It's a must see...
GM Build Sheet
LUXURY PACKAGE:
• HD SURROUND VISION
• HEATED, SECOND ROW OUTBOARD
SEATS
• SEATS, 2ND ROW 60/40 SPLIT
BENCH, POWER RELEASE
• SEATS, 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLITBENCH,
POWER FOLD
• MEMORY SETTINGS
• POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC
STEERING COLUMN
• HEATED STEERING WHEEL
• REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT
• HEATED POWER OUTSIDE
MIRRORS W/ POWER-FOLD
• ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
• ENHANCED AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY
BRAKING (REPLACES STANDARD
AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING)
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE:
• REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
• LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH
SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
SEATS, 2ND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE
ENGINE DIESEL, 6 CYL, 3.0 L
MOLDED SPLASH GUARDS
RST Standard Equipment
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
• PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE
SUSPENSION
• DIFFERENTIAL, LIMITED SLIP
• TRANSFER CASE SINGLE SPEED
• 22" BRIGHT- MACHINED
BLACK PAINTED WHEELS
• STABILITRAK
• ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT
• TRAILERING EQUIPMENT
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
• 9 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
• WIRELESS CHARGING FOR DEVICES
• KEYLESS OPEN, LOCK & START
• REMOTE VEHICLE START
• TWO POWER OUTLETS, 120 VOLT
• 3 YEARS ONSTAR & CONNECTED
SERVICES PLAN (SEE ONSTAR.CA
FOR TERMS)
- SAFETY & SECURITY
- GUARDIAN APP
- REMOTE ACCESS
• 36 MONTHS/72 GB DATA PLAN;
WHICHEVER COMES FIRST
• SIRIUSXM RADIO CAPABLE,
ALL ACCESS TRIAL W/
SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY
INTERIOR
• TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC HVAC
• LEATHER APPOINTED, HEATED
FRONT BUCKET POWER SEATS
EXTERIOR
• LED HEADLAMPS
• LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
• INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM
• HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE
SAFETY & SECURITY
• FORWARD COLLISION ALERT
• LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE
DEPARTURE WARNING
• FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST
• FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING
• FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR
• THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM
$895 Doc Fee
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car you're Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
