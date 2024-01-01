Menu
2024-01-01

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

19,227 KM

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban

RST 4WD * Duramax, Lux Pkg, Second Row Buckets*

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

RST 4WD * Duramax, Lux Pkg, Second Row Buckets*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,227KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKEKT8PR334782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 19,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check out this Super Clear, very Rare 2023 Chevrolet Suburban Duramax RST. Set in Sterling Grey Metallic on Jet Black Leather with Victory Red Stitching. This Suburban RST is loaded with Packages & Options. It's a must see...

GM Build Sheet 

LUXURY PACKAGE: 

• HD SURROUND VISION

• HEATED, SECOND ROW OUTBOARD

SEATS

• SEATS, 2ND ROW 60/40 SPLIT

BENCH, POWER RELEASE

• SEATS, 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLITBENCH,

POWER FOLD

• MEMORY SETTINGS

• POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC

STEERING COLUMN

• HEATED STEERING WHEEL

• REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT

• HEATED POWER OUTSIDE

MIRRORS W/ POWER-FOLD

• ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

• ENHANCED AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY

BRAKING (REPLACES STANDARD

AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING)

DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE:

• REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT

• LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH

 

SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

SEATS, 2ND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE

ENGINE DIESEL, 6 CYL, 3.0 L

MOLDED SPLASH GUARDS

RST Standard Equipment

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

• PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE

SUSPENSION

• DIFFERENTIAL, LIMITED SLIP

• TRANSFER CASE SINGLE SPEED

• 22" BRIGHT- MACHINED

BLACK PAINTED WHEELS

• STABILITRAK

• ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT

• TRAILERING EQUIPMENT

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

• 9 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM

• WIRELESS CHARGING FOR DEVICES

• KEYLESS OPEN, LOCK & START

• REMOTE VEHICLE START

• TWO POWER OUTLETS, 120 VOLT

• 3 YEARS ONSTAR & CONNECTED

SERVICES PLAN (SEE ONSTAR.CA

FOR TERMS)

- SAFETY & SECURITY

- GUARDIAN APP

- REMOTE ACCESS

• 36 MONTHS/72 GB DATA PLAN;

WHICHEVER COMES FIRST

• SIRIUSXM RADIO CAPABLE,

ALL ACCESS TRIAL W/

SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY

INTERIOR

• TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC HVAC

• LEATHER APPOINTED, HEATED

FRONT BUCKET POWER SEATS

EXTERIOR

• LED HEADLAMPS

• LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

• INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM

• HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE

SAFETY & SECURITY

• FORWARD COLLISION ALERT

• LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE

DEPARTURE WARNING

• FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST

• FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING

• FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR

 

• THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car you're Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2023 Chevrolet Suburban