Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2023 Dodge Challenger

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13479214

2023 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1768545245774
  2. 1768545246354
  3. 1768545246819
  4. 1768545247275
  5. 1768545247718
  6. 1768545248200
  7. 1768545248675
  8. 1768545249172
  9. 1768545249635
  10. 1768545250160
  11. 1768545250613
  12. 1768545251038
  13. 1768545251483
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZAG4PH553679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg 66,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited 49,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Subaru Forester TOURING 89,000 KM $21,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2023 Dodge Challenger