Menu
Account
Sign In
2.3L Eco-BOOST 4WD Custom Black Leather with Double Diamond Contract Stitching, 4" Ready Lift Suspension Lift kit, 17" Wheels, 35" Deep Digger M/T Tires, Back Up Camera, Hard Top with storage bags, Rubber bronco Matts Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2023 Ford Bronco

15,381 KM

Details Description

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco

2.3L ECO-BOOST 4WD 4” LIFT 35” M/T CUSTOM LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco

2.3L ECO-BOOST 4WD 4” LIFT 35” M/T CUSTOM LEATHER

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11434130
  2. 11434130
  3. 11434130
  4. 11434130
  5. 11434130
  6. 11434130
  7. 11434130
  8. 11434130
  9. 11434130
  10. 11434130
  11. 11434130
  12. 11434130
  13. 11434130
  14. 11434130
  15. 11434130
  16. 11434130
  17. 11434130
  18. 11434130
  19. 11434130
  20. 11434130
  21. 11434130
  22. 11434130
  23. 11434130
  24. 11434130
  25. 11434130
  26. 11434130
  27. 11434130
  28. 11434130
  29. 11434130
Contact Seller

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,381KM
VIN 1FMDE5AH5PLB26525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 15165
  • Mileage 15,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2.3L Eco-BOOST 4WD Custom Black Leather with Double Diamond Contract Stitching, 4" Ready Lift Suspension Lift kit, 17" Wheels, 35" Deep Digger M/T Tires, Back Up Camera, Hard Top with storage bags, Rubber bronco Matts


Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI 78,205 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX Premium HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Kia Forte EX Premium HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA 45,891 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XTR CREW SB 4WD 5.0L V8 PWR SEAT TONNO for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Ford F-150 XTR CREW SB 4WD 5.0L V8 PWR SEAT TONNO 220,810 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco