$59,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
2.3L ECO-BOOST 4WD 4” LIFT 35” M/T CUSTOM LEATHER
2023 Ford Bronco
2.3L ECO-BOOST 4WD 4” LIFT 35” M/T CUSTOM LEATHER
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 15165
- Mileage 15,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2.3L Eco-BOOST 4WD Custom Black Leather with Double Diamond Contract Stitching, 4" Ready Lift Suspension Lift kit, 17" Wheels, 35" Deep Digger M/T Tires, Back Up Camera, Hard Top with storage bags, Rubber bronco Matts
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
Norman Motor Group
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888