Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew 4X4, 2.7L V6 Ecoboost, Loaded with Options, Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Working Tray Console, Hitch and Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, Extra Clean with only 27,500 kms!</p>

2023 Ford F-150

27,500 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1717785776
  2. 1717785781
  3. 1717785786
  4. 1717785791
  5. 1717785795
  6. 1717785799
  7. 1717785805
  8. 1717785812
  9. 1717785819
  10. 1717785826
  11. 1717785833
  12. 1717785837
  13. 1717785841
  14. 1717785844
  15. 1717785847
  16. 1717785851
  17. 1717785854
  18. 1717785858
  19. 1717785861
  20. 1717785865
  21. 1717785869
Contact Seller
Sale

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKD60504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2818
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew 4X4, 2.7L V6 Ecoboost, Loaded with Options, Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Working Tray Console, Hitch and Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, Extra Clean with only 27,500 kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma trd 4x4 for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma trd 4x4 0 $55,555 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Langley, BC
2019 GMC Yukon Denali 162,000 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Ford Mustang GT Convertible for sale in Langley, BC
1994 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 108,120 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150