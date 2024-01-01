$69,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKD60504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2818
- Mileage 27,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew 4X4, 2.7L V6 Ecoboost, Loaded with Options, Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Working Tray Console, Hitch and Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, Extra Clean with only 27,500 kms!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
