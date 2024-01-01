Menu
<p>2023 Platinum F-150 with a 3.5L Power boost v6, Automatic, Leather cooled and heated seats, back up camera, Tri-fold Tonneau massive moon roof with only 19,200km!</p>

2023 Ford F-150

19,200 KM

$79,770

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2023 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$79,770

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftfw1ed0pfc10714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2837
  • Mileage 19,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Platinum F-150 with a 3.5L Power boost v6, Automatic, Leather cooled and heated seats, back up camera, Tri-fold Tonneau massive moon roof with only 19,200km!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$79,770

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Ford F-150