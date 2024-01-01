$79,770+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
19,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftfw1ed0pfc10714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2837
- Mileage 19,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Platinum F-150 with a 3.5L Power boost v6, Automatic, Leather cooled and heated seats, back up camera, Tri-fold Tonneau massive moon roof with only 19,200km!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
